Argentina squad holds training session in Barcelona

Barcelona, June 2 (IANS) The Argentine national football team on Saturday trained at FC Barcelona’s sports city, in a session that combined physical exercise with ball training.

The session was led by coach Jorge Sampaoli and included all 23 players of the squad, reports Efe.

Midfielder Paulo Dybala, in a statement published by the Argentine Football Association, said the team is very happy to train in Barcelona, the professional home of Argentina star Lionel Messi.

With just two weeks left until Argentina’s opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Iceland, Dybala said his team is focused on what is coming and on giving their all in every training session.

The Juventus player also highlighted the quality of Barcelona’s facilities, saying that the training camp is being held under optimal conditions.

The team is set to train again on Sunday in the same facilities.

The Argentina squad is to stay in Barcelona until June 7, as they have decided to advance their trip to Israel by one day ahead of a friendly in Jerusalem against the Israeli national team, scheduled for June 9.

In the World Cup, Argentina is to play Iceland on June 16 in Group D, along with Nigeria and Croatia.

–IANS

kk/bg