Argentina team takes time out for Champions League final

Buenos Aires, May 27 (IANS) Argentine national football team players took time out from their World Cup practice this weekend to watch the Champions League final, which ended with Real Madrid beating Liverpool.

The team’s 23 players watched the Spanish club beat the English side 3-1 on Saturday in Kiev for its 13th Champions League title, reports Efe.

Coach Jorge Sampaoli put the players through their paces before physical trainer Jorge Desio worked with the squad.

Later, the players split into two groups for practice matches against junior players helping Argentina prepare for the World Cup in Russia.

The team is scheduled to play a friendly against Haiti on Tuesday at La Bombonera Stadium before travelling to Europe.

The national team will head to Barcelona for practice and is scheduled to visit Israel on June 9 for its last friendly before heading to Bronnitsy, Russia, where it will be based during the World Cup.

