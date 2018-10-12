Argentina win in basketball, boxing; Russia continue winning medals

Buenos Aires, Oct 18 (IANS) Argentina won two gold medals, one in men’s 3×3 basketball and one in boxing. Russia, on top of the medal table, won two gold medals with one in boxing and the other in women’s beach volleyball, on the penultimate day of the Youth Olympics.

The Argentine men’s 3×3 basketball team won the final by beating Belgium 20-15 on Wednesday, reports Efe.

Also on the same day the women’s 3×3 basketball competition was decided and the American team took gold, while France won silver and Australia bronze.

In addition, the Argentine boxer Brian Arregui won the Olympic welterweight gold by defeating Moroccan Yassine Elouarz in the final. The bronze medal was won by Uzbek Jakhongir Rakhmonov.

Britain’s Ivan Price won first place in the 49-to-52 kg weight division. Thailand’s Sarawut Sukthet was second and third was Brazilian Luiz Chalot De Oliveira, grandson of Servilio De Oliveira, winner of the bronze 50 years ago at the Olympic Games in Mexico.

In the weight division over 91 kg, Russian Aleksei Rus Dronov won gold, silver went to Kazakh Damir Kaztoibay and the bronze to Egyptian Ahmed Elsawy.

The combined cycling competitions were also decided.

Denmark (gold), Austria (silver) and Hungary (bronze) climbed to the podium in the women’s category, while Kazakhstan (gold), Luxembourg (silver) and Great Britain (bronze) won in the men’s category.

For other outstanding results, the Russian women’s team won the gold in beach volleyball by beating the Italian and Norway won the bronze.

The Games continued throughout Wednesday afternoon and will have its closing ceremony on Thursday.

So far Russia is the country with the most medals with 27 gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze, followed by China (18-9-9) and Japan (14-8-12).

–IANS

