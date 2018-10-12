Argentina win three golds at Youth Olympics

Buenos Aires, Oct 16 (IANS) Host country Argentina won three gold medals at the Youth Olympic Games but could not finish perfectly as they lost to Brazil in the men’s futsal semi-finals, on the ninth day of the mega event here.

Argentina won the golds thanks to the victories of Fausto Ruesca in the men’s slam dunk competition and Nazareno Sasia in the men’s shot put as well as another victory in men’s rugby competition on Monday, reports EFE news agency.

In the last match of the day, Argentina lost 3-2 to Brazil in an exciting futsal semi-final at the Predo de Tecnopolis Stadium.

The Brazilian team will compete for the gold medal against Russia, while Argentina must go for the bronze against Egypt.

Russia maintained its lead in the overall medals tally, followed by China, which earned gold medals in the women’s shot put with Xinhui Li, in the women’s balance beam with Xijing Tang, the women’s three-meter springboard with Shan Lin and the table tennis mixed doubles with Yingsha Sun and Chuqin Wang.

Behind Russia and China in the medals table are Japan, Hungary and Italy, followed by the host Argentina.

The highlight of the day was the gold achieved by Terence Benjamin Saramandif from Mauritius, who took the top spot on the podium in the canoe slalom and gave his country the first Olympic victory in their history.

