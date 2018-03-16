Argentina World Cup winner Houseman dies

Buenos Aires, March 23 (IANS) Rene Houseman, a member of Argentina’s 1978 World Cup-winning team, has died at the age of 64, the Argentine Football Association said.

The former Huracan, River Plate and Colo-Colo player was diagnosed with tongue cancer last year, reports Xinhua news agency.

Known as El Loco, Spanish for ‘The Madman’, Houseman was revered for his dribbling ability, speed and extroverted personality.

“With a lot of pain, we say goodbye to the champion Rene Houseman,” Huracan said on Twitter on Thursday.

“Thank you, Loco, for so much joy. We will miss you.”

Houseman’s former national teammate Osvaldo Ardiles, also paid tribute to his friend on the social media platform.

“Extraordinary player,” Ardiles said.

“Unique. All the skill in the world. Brave. Fast. Off and on the field. Humble. Privilege to have played so many games alongside him.”

Houseman was capped 55 times for Argentina and was a part of their 1974 and 1978 World Cup squads.

