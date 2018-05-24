Argentina yet to decide on keeper for Haiti friendly

Buenos Aires, May 26 (IANS) Captain and striker Lionel Messi led a prospective Argentine national team line-up during practice for next week’s pre-World Cup friendly against Haiti, but who will start in goal remains a mystery.

Joining Messi in front were Giovani Lo Celso, Angel Di Maria and Gonzalo Higuain, while Cristian Ansaldi, Nicolas Otamendi, Federico Fazio and Nicolas Tagliafico formed the back line on Friday, with Manuel Lanzini and Javier Mascherano in midfield, reports Efe.

But coach Jorge Sampaoli has yet to decide who among Willy Caballero, Franco Armani, and Nahuel Guzman will replace injured starter Sergio Romero in the net when Argentina faces Haiti next week at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires.

The day after the Haiti match, Argentina will travel to Spain to continue training in Barcelona, before visiting Israel on June 9 for the last friendly before heading to Bronnitsy, Russia, which will be the squad’s base during the 2018 World Cup.

–IANS

