Argentina’s Biglia stresses importance of ball possession against Spain

Madrid, March 26 (IANS) Argentina midfielder Lucas Biglia on Sunday highlighted the importance of ball possession against Spain in their upcoming international friendly, to be played at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium here.

The Milan midfielder praised the Spanish national team as one of the contenders for the FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on June 14, in an interview with the Argentinian Football Association, reports EFE news agency.

“(Spain) is a team with great ball possession. To face it, we should know how to approach the game and to play them as equals — we have to have great ball possession. Hopefully things go fine, as happened against Italy,” Biglia said, referring to last week’s 2-0 friendly win against the Azzurri.

Biglia said that the friendlies help to “confirm the work, because the result itself does not matter.”

“What matters is the work that has been done during the week. Looking at the Italy match, there is a lot of positive points. Obviously, we have to keep improving,” he added.

