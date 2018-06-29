Argentina’s goalkeeper mourns World Cup elimination, thanks fans

Moscow, July 1 (IANS) Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero on Sunday mourned his country’s elimination by France 4-3 from the 2018 FIFA World Cup knockout round.

In a message posted on his Instagram, the Chelsea goalkeeper thanked Argentina’s fans for their support.

“The team gave everything until the last second and died standing up, with their heads held high,” Caballero said.

France defeated Argentina on Saturday in a last-16 match that saw Kylian Mbappe put his considerable talents to use, scoring two goals and leading his side to become the first team to reach the quarterfinals in Russia, while Argentina superstar Lionel Messi failed to score.

