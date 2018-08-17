Argentine La Volpe named new coach for Egypt’s Pyramids FC

Cairo, Aug 18 (IANS) Egypt’s Pyramids Football Club announced on Saturday the appointment of Argentine Ricardo La Volpe, former coach of Mexico, to lead the Egyptian Premier League side.

La Volpe is set to succeed Brazilian coach Alberto Valentim, who was dismissed on Thursday after leading the Egyptian football club in three matches; two wins and a draw, reports Efe.

“La Volpe has been hired by Pyramids as a head coach and will assume his new duties immediately,” the club announced in a statement.

Valentim was fired for “technical reasons,” according to the Egyptian club.

Pyramids is a new club, previously known as al-Assiouty, bought and renamed by its new owner, Sheikh Turki Al-Sheikh, who is the general manager of the Saudi Arabia Sports Authority.

The club has made strong investments in Brazilian players to strengthen the squad, including Brazil midfielder Rodriguinho, forward Marcos da Silva França “Keno” and Carlos Eduardo.

The Egyptian club also signed Brazilian forward Lucas Ribamar from Atletico Paranaense, but he has just been transferred to Saudi Arabia’s Ohud Club after scoring two goals in the Pyramids’ 2-1 victory over Talae el-Gaish on Tuesday in the third round of the Egyptian league.

Egyptian media outlets speculated that the dismissal of coach Valentim was related to his alleged disagreement with the sudden departure of Ribamar.

