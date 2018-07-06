Argentine manager Mohamed joins Spain’s Celta

Vigo (Spain), July 8 (IANS) New Celta manager Antonio Mohamed said he planned to make the Spanish club competitive and qualify for a European tournament.

“I like to dream big. I’m coming here with that hope. Champions have emerged from the last teams I’ve been with, although I know this league is really hard,” the 48-year-old Argentine manager said in a press conference on Saturday, reports Efe.

“The first thing is to develop an identity that people can relate to. From there, we’ll start building on the dream of qualifying in Europe, that’s our principal objective,” Mohamed added.

Gustavo Lema and Julian Tartaglia will serve as assistant managers, while Claudio Kenny and Hernan Petti will work as physical trainers, Mohamed said, adding that Nando Vila would continue to coach the goalkeepers.

“The possibility of coaching in Europe was a dream both for me and for my coaching staff. We really want to get to work,” Mohamed, nicknamed “The Turk,” said.

Mohamed is joining Vigo-based Celta from the Mexican league, where he won championships with Tijuana and America.

The veteran manager spent the past three seasons with Monterrey, which he led to a Copa MX title.

Mohamed is taking over at Celta from Juan Carlos Unzue.

