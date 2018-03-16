Argentinian Funes Mori to undergo leg surgery

Monterrey (Mexico), March 23 (IANS) Argentinian striker Rogelio Funes Mori from C.F. Monterrey will undergo an operation on his right leg and will rest for about six weeks, the football team has confirmed in a statement.

A medical assessment suggested that Funes Mori needs surgery for a neurovascular problem, the statement said, adding that “the player will be operated on in the coming days and the rehabilitation period will be at least six weeks”, reports Efe.

Funes Mori played recent games in discomfort and travelled to Barcelona last Monday where he had the medical examination.

The 27-year-old player and his Colombian teammates, Aviles Hurtado and Dorlan Pabon, are the main figures in the team’s attack. His absence will likely have a significant effect on C.F Monterrey as the team seeks to be in the top-eight group and compete for the title.

C.F Monterrey, ranked sixth in the Clausura tournament, recovered last Saturday from a draw and three defeats in four matches, by beating Queretaro F.C. 3-1 thanks mainly to Hurtado, who scored the first goal and assisted Colombian Pabon and Mexican Gonzalez in the other two.

On the 13th leg of the Clausura tournament, which will be played from March 30 to April 1, C.F. Monterrey is scheduled play against C.F. Pachuca, 11th in the standings.

The team will later meet Pumas UNAM, Club America, Lobos BUAP and conclude the tournament at home against Tigers UANL.

–IANS

tri/bg