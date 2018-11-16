Ariana Grande chops off signature ponytail

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Singer Ariana Grande has had her famous high ponytail chopped off, and now sports a shorter hairdo.

The new look went down well with a majority of the “God is a woman” hitmaker’s fans and her showbiz friends, including fellow pop star Demi Lovato, who took the time to comment on the image, writing: “Cutie.”

The “Dangerous woman” hitmaker had earlier said her ponytail made her feel like a “Victoria’s Secret Angel”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Although her style has gone through “an evolution”, she admitted she felt comfortable with the look and compared it to the feeling the Victoria’s Secret models must get when they put their Angel wings on.

She said: “The pony has also gone through an evolution, and I’m proud of that, old pony? I don’t know if she’s that girl. But new pony? I like her. I mean, it’s like a Victoria Secret angel without angel wings. It’s still her without them, but when she’s with them it’s like, ‘Ohh, I get it, she’s an angel.'”

–IANS

dc/rb