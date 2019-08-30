Ariana Grande is single, says brother Frankie

Los Angeles, Sep 6 (IANS) Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie has dismissed rumours that the pop star is dating Social House band member Mikey Foster.

Earlier reports in the American media had suggested that Frankie had acknowledged the relationship between Ariana and Foster in an interviews.

Frankie took to Twitter to clarify his stand, reports “metro.co.uk”.

“My sister is not in a relationship. Everyone relax. She is very much single,” he wrote.

However, he later deleted the tweet.

