Los Angeles, May 10 (IANS) Singer Ariana Grande and boyfriend Mac Miller have split but will remain friends.

Miller, 26, and Grande, 24, first went public with their relationship in September 2016 – three years after they collaborated on her hit single “The Way.”

The rapper and the singer decided to go their separate ways as their busy schedules became too much for the pair to continue as a couple, reports tmz.com.

