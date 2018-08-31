Ariana Grande makes people angry at Aretha Franklin’s funeral

Detroit, Sep 2 (IANS) Singer Ariana Grande, who performed at the funeral of late legendary singer Aretha Franklin, faced criticism from twitteratis for wearing short dress at the funeral.

The 24-year-old, who sang soulful songs like “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” at the funeral, got accused for disrespecting Franklin by wearing a black mini dress at her mourning prayer, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Former CNN executive producer, Tenisha Taylor Bell wrote on twitter,”Ariana Grande don’t know the below the knee rule for the pulpit in the black church.”

Even some of her fans reacted on social- networking site. Here are some of the tweets.

*Ariana grande that dress in front of all the seniors though.. My grandma would have whooped my ass while the congregation watches.

*Loved Ariana Grande at the same time that dress was very inappropriate I am sorry.

*Someone said ArianaGrande ponytail longer than her dress.

*Her dress is inappropriate and not fitting for the memorial of Aretha Franklin.

Franklin was laid to rest in a mausoleum on Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery, the final resting place of her father.

–IANS

sim/nv/