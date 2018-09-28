Ariana Grande wants to go on tour

Los Angeles, Sep 30 (IANS) Singer Ariana Grande says she wants to go on tour but being ‘away from home’ is ‘scary’ for her right now.

On Friday, the 25-year-old “God Is A Woman” singer expressed her desire to go on tour to reconnect with her Arianators, reports people.com.

“I’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i just wanted to sit home forever but today I wnt to do show and see you… i am working on it. I’ll keep ya posted,” Grande responded to a fan who told her to “take all the time” she needed to heal.

While many fans were elated to hear about the potential tour, some were hesitant with one person telling the singer, “we don’t want you to go on tour and then regret it.”

“Id never regret it. my happiest moments are with you all and on stage and stuff. i think it’s just the long chunks of time away from home that are scary to me right now…,” Grande responded.

“Like maybe i’ll do a mini one. I cant do what i did last time right now. That i do know. whatever it is i hope it’s okay with you. I just love and miss you. Everybody telling me I need to take time but I am…,” Grande added.

The tweets come just one day after the singer went on social media to vent yet again.

The past couple of weeks for Grande have been nothing short of challenging. On September 7, Grande’s ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose at 26 years old.

In addition to her grief, Grande previously opened up about coping with anxiety and PTSD after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 500 in a terrorist attack at the Manchester show of her Dangerous Woman Tour in May of 2017.

As a result, the singer’s team announced she will be taking some time out of the spotlight. Grande and her fiancé Pete Davidson decided to skip the 2018 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17 despite Davidson’s show Saturday Night Live winning for variety sketch series.

