Ariana Grande wins her 1st Grammy

Los Angeles, Feb 11 (IANS) Singer Ariana Grande, who boycotted the 61st edition of Grammy awards, has won her first Grammy.

Hours before the 2019 Grammys on Sunday, the Recording Academy announced that the singer had won Best Pop Vocal Album for “Sweetener”. The group revealed several winners ahead of the show, reports eonline.com.

Grande was initially supposed to perform at the Grammys but pulled out days beforehand, saying she won’t even attend the ceremony due to a disagreement with Grammy producers over her set list.

“F**k,” Grande tweeted after learning of her Grammy win. “I know I’m not there tonight (trust, I tried and still truly wished it had worked out) and I know I said I try not to put too much weight into these things …. but f**k ……. this is wild and beautiful. Thank you so much.”

“Sweetener” is Grande’s fourth major studio record and contains songs such as “God is a woman” and “Pete Davidson”, written about the SNL star and her then-beau.

Grande beat Camila Cabello, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Pink and Taylor Swift.

–IANS

nn/in