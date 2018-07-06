Arista Records to be relaunched

New York, July 10 (IANS) Arista Records that once served as the home to numerous iconic artistes, including Whitney Houston, Carlos Santana and Aretha Franklin, will be relaunched.

Sony Music Entertainment CEO Rob Stringer made the announcement on Monday.

The legendary label will become a new frontline creative centre within Sony Music led by music industry executive David Massey, who will serve as President and CEO of Arista. Massey is based in New York and reports directly to Stringer.

“We are excited to be reintroducing the iconic Arista brand as a full major label under the leadership of David Massey,” Stringer said in a statement to IANS.

“As well as releasing new music to the world, David will use his vast experience in building new publishing and artist management ventures that will enhance Sony Music’s overall music strategy,” he added.

Most recently, Massey was President and CEO of Island Records, where since 2013 he has overseen hits from Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Fall Out Boy, Elton John and Bon Jovi, among others.

Massey said: “Clive Davis made the Arista name synonymous with tremendous creativity and great songs, and I look forward to continuing that identity by working with the many talented people at Sony to build a new roster of hit artists.”

“I am also excited to join forces with Sony to drive additional growth through artist management and music publishing.”

Founded by Davis in 1974, Arista Records is among the most popular labels.

“I am really delighted to see the Arista name return to a place of prominence under an executive with the talents of David Massey. David is a true music man who has tremendous respect for artistry, and he is the ideal choice to carry on the label’s great tradition,” said Davis.

