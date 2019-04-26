Arjun, Gabriella Demetriades twin in white

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Living up to the ‘summer vibes’, actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were seen twinning in shades of white.

Arjun shared a photograph of himself along with Gabriella, who is pregnant. The two are seen wearing a white top and sunglasses.

He captioned the image: “Summer vibes.”

Just last month, the “Daddy” actor announced his girlfriend Gabriella’s pregnancy on social media.

Arjun was earlier married to supermodel Mehr Jessia. But the two announced their separation in May 2018.

The couple mutually decided to part ways but continue to stay friends. They tied the knot in 1998, and have two daughters Mahikaa and Myra.

–IANS

