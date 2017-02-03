Arjun Kanungo idolises A.R. Rahman

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) “Baaki baatein peene baad” fame singer Arjun Kanungo says Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman is among the few idols he has in Bollywood.

“Among the few idols I have in Bollywood is A.R. Rahman. I love two of his songs the most. I feel that they are his best so far, of course since its Mr. Rahman, one cannot pick easily.

“But my favourites include ‘Chinnamma chilakkamma’ from ‘Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities’ (the sample from which I have used for my new single ‘Ek dafaa’) and ‘Humma humma’,” Kanungo said in a statement.

In fact, the emerging singing star even dedicated a rendition of “Humma humma” to his idol when he recently visited the Hungama.com office here.

