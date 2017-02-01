Arjun Kapoor joins Varun Dhawan impromptu on ramp

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor spontaneously joined actor Varun Dhawan, who was walking the ramp as a showstopper for popular designer Kunal Rawal at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 here on Wednesday.

While walking the ramp, Varun asked Arjun, who was one of the guests for Rawal’s show titled ‘The Race of Separates’ presented by Lamborghini, to join him and the designer. The two actors were seen sporting traditional attire.

While Varun was seen wearing an ivory coloured deconstructed bandhgala jacket, with intricate embroidery by Rawal, the “Gunday” star looked dapper in black kurta paired with a white pyjama.

At the end of the ramp walk, the two actors picked up Rawal and posed for the cameras.

Rawal on Wednesday unveiled his line at an offsite show at the venue’s parking lot. The designer showcased over 15 ensembles, which consisted of kurtas that fit like jackets (Jacket Kurtas), an Indian three piece set (kurta-jacket-sherwani), high low kurtas and longline bundis.

About his collection, Rawal said: “Basically it’s a collection which is modern Indian. It is very contemporary Indian — that’s how I like it. I feel like me, even my customer, is looking for luxury and key pieces. Hence, I have made my looks with separates.I believe a lot in luxurious key pieces in a look and everything else can just sort of be a background for the look.”

Apart from Arjun, Rawal’s show was attended by actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Prateik Babbar and Mohit Marwah.

