Arjun Kapoor plans for his directorial debut soon

As per report from Bollywood Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are thick friends as thieves and were up to no good most of the time in their childhood. At present they are not only peers in Bollywood with a rich Bollywood lineage but have also seen each other grow through various stages in their life.

Meanwhile after settling down and talking to the charming hosts, Arjun revealed that he was actually very good friends with Varun’s elder brother and all three of them would hang out together. Earlier Arjun and Varun joined Barry John’s film academy and since then, they have come a long way from making their debut in the same year to hitting the seven movie milestone together in their respective careers.

Sources reported that Arjun worked as an assistant director on the critically acclaimed Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna when he was barely 17 and also worked as an assistant director on the movie No Entry along with Varun.

Furthermore many knew that Arjun Kapoor, the son of one of the most famous producers of Bollywood Boney Kapoor, also learnt from his father the value of the money. Moreover he learnt not to take any of these for granted and to do justice to every shot and every take.