Arjun Kapoor proud of his sisters (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to express his love for his sisters.

The “2 States” actor praised his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor, who made her ramp debut as the showstopper for Nachiket Barve at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018.

He wrote: “Janhvi’s expression when she is pretending that she likes working out over eating. Clearly, it is the Raksha Bandhan weekend, vibe being strong on my timeline today.”

Arjun also complimented his other two sisters Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who accompanied Janhvi for the fashion event.

Arjun posted pictures of the two from the fashion gala with a caption, which read: “The real showstoppers. Please move aside Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Our family has two new fashion rebels in town.”

He also mentioned that he is ‘jealous’ and ‘proud’ of seeing a quick change in his sisters.

Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor’s children with his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor while Janhvi and Khushi are Boney and late actress Sridevi’s daughters.

-*-

Animals should not be kept in cages: Raveena Tandon

Actress Raveena Tandon, who has been appointed as the ‘Park Ambassador’ of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, has urged people not to lock up animals in cages.

The 43-year-old took to Twitter to express her anger in the wake of the first-ever Humboldt penguin’s death in Mumbai zoo.

“Our planet’s co-inhabitants are not created to be jailed or put into zoos. Leave them where they are meant to roam free. I was against these people bringing in the penguins here in the first place,” she wrote on Saturday.

Along with the tweet, the “Bulandi” actress also shared a newspaper clipping about the death of the penguin.

-*-

Sukhwinder is the finest singer: Salim Merchant

Singer-composer Salim Merchant is in awe of “Chhaiya chhaiya” fame singer Sukhwinder Singh.

“Sukhi is truly one of the finest singers we have in our country… Had a fab session with him yesterday,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Along with the tweet, he posted a video in which Sukhwinder can be seen recording a sufi song.

Salim and Sukhwinder have worked together on various projects including Coke studio video “Peer manaawan challiyaan” — which became a huge hit.

–IANS

sim/sug/bg