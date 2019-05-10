Arjun, Malaika, Sonam watch ‘India’s Most Wanted’

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Malaika Arora attended a special screening of actor Arjun Kapoor’s “India’s Most Wanted” along with his friends and family members, including his cousin Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

There has been speculation about Malaika and Sonam’s cold vibes.

Arjun was happy to have his close ones watch his forthcoming film, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, on Thursday.

Boney Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Antara Motiwala, Myra Karn, Javed Akhtar, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Malavika Mohanan attended the screening.

Arjun’s uncle Sanjay said: “I have loved all the movies of the director (Raj Kumar Gupta) and obviously Arjun (Kapoor) is there, so I am looking forward to the film. I think Raj Kumar Gupta’s last film ‘Raid’.”

Proud father Boney said: “It’s a really good film. Whatever I will say about the film, people will say that I am being partial, but the fact is that it’s a really different film and it has been made on a realistic level. It keeps you involved right till the end.”

“India’s Most Wanted” is about tracking a terrorist in a secret mission and arresting him without using bullets. The film will release on May 24.

