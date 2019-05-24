Arjun Munda: Tribal face of BJP in Jharkhand (Profile)

Ranchi, May 30 (IANS) Arjun Munda, the second-time Lok Sabha MP from Khunti in Jharkhand, on Thursday took oath as a Union Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet. Munda earlier served as the Chief Minister of his state for three terms.

Having started his political career with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Munda first became a legislator in 1995. He joined the BJP before the 2000 Assembly polls and after getting elected as MLA became a Minister in the Babulal Marandi government.

He became Chief Minister at the age of 36 in 2003 and helmed the state till September 2006. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jamshedpur in 2009 but resigned after becoming the Chief Minister for the third time in August 2010.

Born on May 3, 1968 to Ganesh Munda and Saira Munda in Kharanjhar area of Jamshedpur and Munda holds a PG diplma from IGNOU. He is married to Meera Munda and has three sons.

–IANS

