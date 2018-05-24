Arjun Rampal, Meher part ways after 20 years

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia have called it quits after 20 years of marriage.

There was speculation about the status of their relationship for long. And the couple set the record straight by announcing their decision to part ways through a joint statement released on Monday.

The statement read: “After a 20 year long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths and we feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations hence forth.

“We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey.”

They added: “Both of us being extremely private people feel strange to be making this statement, but such are the circumstances of our lives. Where the truth can get distorted and lost.”

Arjun and Mehr got married in 1998 and have two daughters — Mahikaa and Myra. They might have separated, but will always “be there for one another”.

“We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would therefore appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end but love lives on.

“We won’t be commenting on this any further.”

–IANS

