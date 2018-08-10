Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor’s chanting days

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor Siddhanth Kapoor says while shooting for the forthcoming war film “Paltan” in Ladakh, he and his co-star Arjun Rampal made it a routine to visit a stupa on a daily basis for chanting.

“When you shoot for a war film, there is a very different kind of tension on the sets. Also when you are at 14,000 feet above sea level, all you want is strength and peace. The stupas in Ladakh are beautiful and very energising. Arjun and I made it a point to visit it daily for chants,” Siddhanth said in a statement.

They would go there in the morning before shooting for the film. The J.P. Dutta directorial will hit the screens in September.

