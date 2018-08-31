Arjun Rampal suffers ligament tear

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Ahead of the release of his film “Paltan”, actor Arjun Rampal has injured his ligament in an accident.

The 45-year-old on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a video in which he can be seen getting out from a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at a hospital.

Along with the video, he wrote: “Torn my Anterior Cruciate Ligament(ACL)..bummer. Bad timing. Accidents, MRI and bedridden.”

Directed by J.P. Dutta, “Paltan” is based on the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border.

The film is slated to release on September 7.

–IANS

