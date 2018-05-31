Arko meets Grammy nominated Brandon Freisen

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Musician Arko Pravo Mukherjee, who met Grammy nominated producer Brandon Freisen, says he spent quality hours with him talking about music.

“We celebrated the common art that ties people from all around the world – Music. I had amazing time spending quality hours with Brandon. It is always great to have friends who have similar taste and share same amount of energy and passion towards music. I hope to collaborate with this talented man soon,” Arko said in a statement.

Arko shot to fame with “Jism 2” in 2012 and has given hits since then in films like “Kapoor and Sons”, “Rustom”, “Baar-Baar Dekho”, “Bareilly Ki Barfi” to name a few.

He was seen with Freisen whose current companies include record label Arbor Television, C12 Records (distributed by EMI Music Canada) and Blue Cadillac Music with partner Billy Ray Cyrus, father of international pop star Miley Cyrus.

–IANS

