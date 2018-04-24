Armed J&K cop goes missing

Srinagar, April 25 (IANS) A Jammu and Kashmir policeman has gone missing along with his AK-47 rifle and ammunition from Badgam district, police said.

Constable Tariq Ahmed went missing late on Tuesday from Pakherpora police post. “The guard post duty of the constable started at 9 p.m. He is missing along with his weapon and ammunition,” a police officer said.

“He belongs to Shopian district. We are ascertaining the circumstances which led to the disappearance,” he said.

