Arms, ammunition found near LoC in J&K

Jammu, Aug 16 (IANS) A huge cache of arms and ammunition was found on Thursday during a search operation by the Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, an official said.

The early morning search operation in the Jhanjar area was launched a day after a soldier was injured on Wednesday when a major infiltration bid by militants was foiled.

“A large forest area has been surrounded. The operation is still on to ensure that no terrorist is hiding in the dense jungle,” a defence source said.

