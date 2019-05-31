Army, Air Force joint exercises end in Punjab

Chandigarh, June 4 (IANS) A major week-long exercise jointly by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out in Punjab concluded on Tuesday.

The exercise, Kharga Prahar, was undertaken by various units and formations of Kharga Corps, an official statement by the Defence Ministry said.

Validation of latest operational concepts designed to deliver a swift punitive blow to the adversary were the key features of the exercise.

The exercise setting also incorporated aspects of joint training wherein para drops from the Indian Air Force aircraft were carried out and simulated battlefield air strikes were conducted in support of ground forces.

The exercise was successful in validating many important operational aspects and brought out valuable lessons and also reinforced a high degree of operational preparedness of the Kharga Corps, it said.

The exercise was witnessed by senior dignitaries from the defence establishments.

