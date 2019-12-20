Army averts terror strike in Kashmir

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) The alert soldiers averted a terror strike on an operational army track in the Kerni sector of the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday.

“The army averted a terror attack at 4 p.m. by diffusing an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on the operational track,” Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand told IANS.

Had there been any movement on the track, a major blast could have happened, he added.

Meanwhile, according to defence sources, there was a hour-long firing across the LoC. No casualty or damages have been reported on the Indian side.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh has visited and reviewed security situation in Kashmir. He also visited forward areas in the Baramulla district where he was briefed by commanders on ground.

–IANS

