Army chief asks J&K students to join Indian armed forces

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday met a group of Kashmiri students and exhorted them to join the Indian Army and serve the nation, an official statement said.

The group of 25 students, comprising 20 boys and five girls, and accompanied by five teachers from Jammu and Kashmir has been on a National Integration Tour sponsored by the government.

“General Rawat shared his experiences with the students and motivated them to work hard and contribute actively in the nation building process. He also exhorted them to join the Indian Armed Forces and serve the cause of the nation,” the statement said.

The National Integration Tours are educational and motivational tours for youth of Jammu and Kashmir and northeastern states, designed to provide an insight into the rich heritage of the country as well as various developmental and industry initiatives that are underway.

This initiative will expose them to various career options and enable them to interact with renowned personalities, the statement said.

–IANS

mak/vd