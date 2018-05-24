Army chief reviews operational preparedness of Cetral Command

Lucknow, May 26 (IANS) Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited the Headquarters Central Command here Saturday to review operational readiness of the forces.

After being briefed by Lieutenant General B.S. Negi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, the Army chief expressed satisfaction on the efforts being made to ensure capability enhancement and operational effectiveness of the forces and development of infrastructure in the central sector, an army statement said.

General Rawat conveyed his appreciation to the Surya Command for achieving a high degree of coordination in operations with the IAF.

He was also briefed by Air Marshal S.B.P. Sinha, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command and formation commanders, on various other operational aspects.

The chief also interacted with the officers of the Central Command and exhorted them to be fully prepared to meet all contemporary and emerging challenges.

–IANS

