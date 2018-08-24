Army chief reviews situation in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 24 (IANS) Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday reviewed the security situation in the Kashmir Valley with senior officers, official sources said.

“Gen Rawat visited the Chinar Corps to review the overall security situation in the Valley,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

He was given an update by the Chinar Corps Commander at the Badami Bagh Cantonment on the security scenario in the Valley, including details of counter-infiltration and counter-militant operations.

“He was appreciative of the measures that contributed significantly towards improving the security situation,” the statement said.

–IANS

sq/tsb/mr