Army chief visits forward areas in Ladakh

Srinagar, March 30 (IANS) Indian Army chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat on Friday visited the Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh region to review the operational preparedness of troops, a defence statement said.

Gen Rawat, who arrived in Leh on Friday, “He visited forward posts in Eastern Ladakh and interacted with the troops serving in sub-zero temperatures”, it said.

The army chief, who was accompanied the Trishul Division’s commander, was briefed on the operational preparedness in the sector and “appreciated the efforts of troops in harsh weather conditions”.

“His visit has further boosted the morale of the troops deployed in difficult locations in Ladakh,” it said.

–IANS

sq/vd