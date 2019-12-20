Army Chief visits forward posts in Siachen

Srinagar, Jan 9 (IANS) On his maiden outstation visit after assuming charge, Chief of Army Staff General M.M. Naravane on Thursday visited the forward posts in Siachen sector.

He was accompanied by Lieutenant General Y.K. Joshi, Chief of Staff, HQ Northern Command and Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding, Fire & Fury Corps. He was briefed on the operational readiness being maintained in the sector by Commander, Siachen Brigade.

General Naravane also met and interacted with troops deployed at the forward posts in the Siachen sector.

Complimenting them for their tenacity and high morale despite the extreme challenges posed by inclement weather, difficult terrain and super high altitude conditions, he said that the entire nation is proud of the soldiers who are deployed in Siachen, defending the territorial integrity of India.

He exhorted them to continue to discharge their duties with the same enthusiasm and zeal and also assured them the full support of the country as well as the Army, in carrying out their duties.

At the Siachen Base Camp, General Naravane laid a wreath at the iconic Siachen War Memorial in honour of all the brave Siachen warriors who made the supreme sacrifice in the defence of the nation.

–IANS

/kr