Army chief visits J&K’s Akhnoor to review security

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Army chief, Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness of the troops.

He was accompanied by Northern Command chief, Lt. General Ranbir Singh.

During his visit, General Rawat was briefed by Lt. Gen Saranjeet Singh and Major Gen. M.K. Mago on the operational preparedness, prevailing security situation and actions being undertaken to ensure a robust and effective counter infiltration grid, an official statement said.

He also reviewed the measures and standard operating procedures instituted and being followed by the units and formations.

“He commended the field commanders for ably confronting the challenges posed by the inimical elements and complemented them for their professionalism and selfless commitment,” the statement said.

The Army chief also encouraged all ranks to continue to work with same zeal, enthusiasm and dedication to overcome the challenges.

–IANS

vv/vd