Army chief visits Kashmir to review security situation

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) A day after the Central government decided not to extend the Ramadan ceasefire in the Kashmir Valley, Indian Army chief, General Bipin Rawat on Monday visited Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation, an official statement said.

Rawat, accompanied by the newly-appointed Northern Army chief, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, visited forward areas in the state and was briefed by Lt Gen Saranjeet Singh, GOC White Knight Corps, on the prevailing security situation, the statement said.

Later, Rawat visited the village of rifleman Aurangzeb, who was abducted and later killed by militants in Gusoo village of Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“Speaking to the father of the braveheart, he assured all possible assistance to the family. He also assured the family, that the supreme sacrifice rendered by the brave son of India will not go in vain.”

“The Army Chief, during his visit to forward areas, also interacted with the soldiers and complemented them for their professionalism, selfless commitment and loyalty…the Army Chief commended the synergy between all security agencies and civil administration in Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said.

–IANS

mg/vd