Panaji, Jan 31 (IANS) Army chief General Bipin Rawat called on ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at his office at the state Assembly complex on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here after a brief meeting with Parrikar, who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer, Rawat said: “I come to check and enquire about his health.”

Rawat was appointed the Indian Army Chief when Parrikar was the Defence Minister.

–IANS

