Army Chief visits Training Command HQ

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Army Chief Dalbir Singh on Tuesday visited the Army Training Command’s headquarters at Shimla as a part of his farewell visits prior to relinquishing office in the end of the year.

The Army Chief addressed all officers of the station, highlighting the existing and emerging security and management challenges.

“He also gave an insight into the numerous steps being taken by the Army in all spheres, for its continued development and growth,” an official statement said.

The Army chief he urged the troops to dedicate themselves to the nation and maintain the highest tradition of the Indian Army.

The Army Chief is visiting all commands as part of his farewell visits. General Singh is to retire on December 31, and will be succeeded by Lt. Gen. Bipin Rawat, the present Vice Chief of Army.

