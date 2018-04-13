Army chief’s statement reflects Kashmiris’ sentiments: J&K

Srinagar, April 16 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government said on Monday that the recent statement of Army chief Bipin Rawat, that neither security forces nor militants would achieve their goal since gun was no solution, reflects the overwhelming sentiment of the people of Kashmir.

Minister Naeem Akhtar, of the Peoples Democratic Party, said that the time has come to build on the new discourse set in motion by Gen. Rawat and his Pakistani counterpart, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“It is a welcome announcement coinciding with a similar assertion made by Pakistan army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“It is something the people of J&K entangled in blood-spattered violence have been longing for years,” he said.

