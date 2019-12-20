Army Chief’s statement viewed out of context: V.K. Singh

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Defending Army Chief General Bipin Rawat over his remarks criticising Citizenship Amendment Act protesters, Union Minister and former Army Chief General (retd) V.K. Singh said on Friday the statement was viewed out of context.

The minister said there was “nothing wrong in asking students to maintain peace while protesting”. “I don’t see any politics in it. The opposition can turn anything into a controversy,” Singh said.

Taking a stand over Citizenship Amendment Act, General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday on public platform that instigating large crowds to turn violent and carry out arson doesn’t amount to leadership.

General Bipin Rawat said at an event — Six Sigma Healthcare Delhi — in Delhi that the leadership is all about leading. “Therefore what is complex about leadership if it is all about leading? If you move forward everybody follows. It is not that simple. It appears simple. It is complex phenomenon.”

He said even among the crowd, one would find leaders in large numbers. “But leaders are those who lead people into the right directions,” General Rawat said.

Indirectly hinting about violence and arson during Citizenship Amendment Act and across the country, General Bipin Rawat pointed out: “Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of universities and college students…the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns”.

He stressed: “This is not leadership.”

This is the first time General Bipin Rawat, who is to retire on December 31, made a statement about prevailing law and order situation in India.

General Bipin Rawat is among the top contender for the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the Principal Military Adviser to the Defence Minister on tri-services matters.

Sources said that government is considering appointing serving General Bipin Rawat as India’s first CDS. The decision would be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rawat was commissioned into the 5th Battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles on December 16, 1978.

