Army commander reviews security in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, Sep 30 (IANS) The Northern Army Commander, Lt General Ranbir Singh, on Sunday reviewed the security situation in the Kashmir Valley in the wake of recent counter-terrorism operations.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen A.K. Bhatt, Gen Ranbir Singh visited the hinterland formations in North and Central Kashmir and was briefed by the commanders about the current situation.

“The Army Commander complemented the troops for their recent successes and commended them for their dedication to duty and high standards of professionalism,” he said.

“He appreciated the measures and Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) instituted by the units and formations to minimise civilian casualties.

“The need to be prepared for effectively meeting emerging security challenges was also reinforced.

“Lauding the excellent synergy amongst all the security forces, he exhorted all ranks to maintain a safe, secure and peaceful environment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

–IANS

sq/mr