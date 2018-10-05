Army Commanders’ conference to discuss studies to improve internal structures

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) The Army Commanders’ Conference will begin here on Tuesday and discuss operational and administrative issues besides studies done to meet future challenges and to improve the teeth-to-tail ratio to improve the internal structures.

During the meeting, which will continue till October 15, commanders at Army Headquarters will deliberate on important studies that have been ordered to meet future operational challenges.

“There are four studies examining operational and optimisational issues of Army and the headquarters as also human resources management aspects. These studies aim to improve the teeth to tail ratio, with the purpose of strengthening the structures within the Army, to make it combat ready for the future,” an official release said.

It said a large number of issues ranging from operational, administrative, logistics and human resources will be discussed during the meeting.

A Committee of Experts (CoE) under the chairmanship of Lt. Gen. D.B. Shekatkar (retd) had recommend measures to enhance combat capability and rebalance defence expenditure of the armed forces.

It had recommended enhancing “teeth-to-tail ratio”, which is ratio of active duty combat troops to the overhead and logistic support elements.

The recommendations of Shekatkar committee taken up for implementation by the government include optimisation of Signals establishments, restructuring of repair echelons, redeployment of ordnance echelons, better utilization of supply and transportation echelons and closure of Military Farms and Army Postal Establishments in peace locations.

