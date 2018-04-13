Army commanders to mull India’s combat edge over adversaries

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) The biannual Army Commanders Conference commencing here on Monday is set to deliberate on enhancing the Indian Armys “combat edge” over potential adversaries, particularly China, apart from issues pertaining to Army formations and future security threats, officials said on Sunday.

The six-day conference chaired by Army chief General Bipin Rawat will be attended by the Army top brass. Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre will deliver the opening address.

According to informed sources, the focus of discussion will be on increasing the Army’s operational preparedness along the nearly 4,000 km India-China border.

India has admitted in the past that the situation in the Doklam sector on the India-China-Bhutan trijunction was “sensitive” and has the “potential to escalate” after last year’s 73-day standoff with China.

Army Public Relations Officer Colonel Aman Anand said: “Important issues likely to be discussed are management of the extant security dynamics, mitigation of future security threats and enhancement of combat edge over potential adversaries.”

He said that other issues like infrastructure development for capacity enhancement along the northern borders, review of strategic railway lines, optimisation of limited budget to ensure making up of critical deficiency in ammunition and issues related to Border Roads Organisation projects are also on the agenda.

“Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme, as also other matters relevant to operations, administration and welfare of troops will be discussed in detail for planning and execution,” he said.

The conference is held to take important policy decisions through collegiate deliberations. It is an important event for planning and execution process of the Army.

