Army contingent to participate in commemoration event

Jaipur, Sep 4 (IANS) A contingent from the Jaipur-based 61 Cavalry Regiment of the Army has gone to Israel to participate in the centenary commemoration of the liberation of Haifa by Indian troops, official sources said on Tuesday.

The visit by the nine-member contingent led by Major Arpit Rathee of 61 Cavalry comes on an invitation extended by the government of Israel, Defence Ministry PRO Col Sombit Ghosh said.

On September 23, 1918, a cavalry force comprising Jodhpur Lancers, Hyderabad Lancers and Mysore Lancers had liberated Haifa city from Turkish occupation.

A large number of soldiers from Rajasthan, including charge leader Major Dalpat Singh, laid down their lives. The present day 61 Cavalry is an amalgamation of Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers and hence the custodian of this great heritage.

The Teen Murti Memorial in Delhi was rechristened as Teen Murti Haifa Memorial by the Indian government in January to commemorate the brave Indian soldiers who died.

Multiple celebrations have been planned in Israel, Delhi and Jaipur in the coming weeks for the commemoration.

The visiting contingent will participate in a series of events in Israel, which will culminate with the wreath-laying ceremony at the Hindu Cemetery at Mount Carmel, a memorial to the soldiers’ ultimate sacrifice.

The contingent will hand over a memento to the Mayor of Haifa at a separate function at the Mount Carmel Park.

