Army denies slain soldier took part in surgical strikes

Srinagar, Sep 25 (IANS) The Indian Army on Tuesday denied that the soldier killed in a gunfight along the Line of Control (LoC) at Tangdhar had taken part in the surgical strikes in September 2016.

Colonel Rajesh Kalia, Defence Ministry spokesman, told IANS in Srinagar, that reports about Lance Naik Sandeep Singh being a member of the Army’s Special Forces that took part in the September 2016 Surgical Strike are “unfounded”.

The Army on Tuesday paid tributes to the Lance Naik who was killed a day ago in a gunfight in the Tangdhar sector along the LoC.

“In a solemn ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment, Lieutenant General A.K. Bhatt, Chinar Corps Commander, and all ranks paid homage to the martyr on behalf of a proud nation,” Colonel Kalia said here.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh and representatives from various security agencies were also present on the occasion.

The Lance Naik sustained bullet injuries during an operation in the Tangdhar sector in which five terrorists were killed. He was provided immediate first-aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, but he succumbed, Kalia said.

Singh, 30, had joined the Army in 2007. He belonged to Kotla Khurd village in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and is survived by his wife.

His mortal remains were flown to his native place where he would be laid to rest with full military honours.

–IANS

