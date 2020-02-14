Army doesn’t discriminate on religion, gender basis: Naravane

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Welcoming an apex court judgment on permanent commission to women officers, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday said that the force did not discriminate against its members on the basis of religion, caste, creed, or even gender.

“The Army’s outlook has throughout been like this. That’s why we started inducting women officers as early as 1993,” the General said.

His assertion comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s order to the Army to grant permanent commission to women officers within three months.

“The decision is welcome as it brings a sense of clarity and purpose to gainfully employ officers for better efficiency of the organisation,” he said.

Naravane said that the Army had taken the initiative to induct women in its rank and file, pointing out that the first batch of 100 women soldiers is presently undergoing training at the Corps of Military Police Centre and School.

He assured that everybody in the Army, including its women officers, will be given equal opportunity to contribute to the nation as also progress in their careers.

Asked about the new Army headquarters, he said that the proposed Thal Sena Bhawan will bring all Army HQ offices under one roof to help improve efficiency, reduce carbon footprint and logistics requirements.

“It will also allow more family time for all soldiers on peace postings at Delhi,” the General said.

–IANS

